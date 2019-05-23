HESCO barriers going back up in Davenport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. HESCO barriers return to River Drive in Davenport on May 23, 2019, 21 days after the Mississippi River set a record crest of 22.7 feet . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. HESCO barriers return to River Drive in Davenport on May 23, 2019, 21 days after the Mississippi River set a record crest of 22.7 feet . [ + - ]

HESCO barriers are returning to River Drive in Davenport on Thursday, 21 days after the Mississippi River set a record crest of 22.70 feet.

Workers started building the barrier before 11 a.m., appearing to double up in some areas. The barrier was breached April 30 on its way to an all-time high.

The Mississippi River was in major flood stage for a record 51 consecutive days earlier this year, reaching a crest of 20.68 on April 7. It crested again at 22.70 on May 2, setting a new record.

Take a look at some of the photos our viewers and staff have collected from the flood. We'll keep adding as the water keeps rising -- and you can forward yours to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or our app on your iPhone or Android phone.

Check river levels any time at OurQuadCities.com/riverlevels and see the top 10 floods at Locks and Dam 15 at OurQuadCities.com/flood. Get your latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather.