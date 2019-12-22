Hickey Brothers is closing their doors

Hickey Brothers Cigar Shop is closing after over 20 years in Rock Island. Owner, Michelle Royal, cited business is down in recent years.

The new Cannabis laws in Illinois were expected to bring in business, however the city of Rock Island has moved slowly and using a “Wait and See” approach according to Royal.

There are only two places where you can smoke Cannabis- your home and an indoor smoking lounge. Hickey Brothers was expected to receive a license to allow Cannabis smoking which would bring in a lot of revenue.

Currently they are behind on rent and plan to close by the end of the year.