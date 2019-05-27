Honoring those who gave all

Gathering to remember those who gave all this Memorial Day Weekend.

A number of veterans groups came together Sunday afternoon for a ceremony at Davenport Memorial Park cemetery.

They placed a wreath at the foot of the All Veterans Memorial.

For a QCA Army Veteran injured during his service in Vietnam, he told Local 4 News the events of that war cross his mind every day.

Vietnam Veteran David Woods said, “On the board for the honor flight, you know when ever I take a group out there I go to the wall and I look up the two guys that got killed the day I got hit and I salute, leave them a cigar as a memorial to them. And Memorial Day, it’s for all veterans and not just veterans but also first responders.”

Woods is honored with a Purple Heart and Silver Star.

He also told Local 4 his time in Vietnam inspires him to continue serving other service members and veterans.