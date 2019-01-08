Hosette services scheduled; Cain 'fighting so hard'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hosette, Cain (Contributed photos)

Clinton city administrator Matt Brooke released information Tuesday morning about services scheduled for Lieutenant Eric Hosette and an update on the condition of firefighter Adam Cain.

Hosette's visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton and a memorial service is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Park in Clinton next to the bandshell.

"Mrs. Kellene (Kelly) Hosette and family has been actively involved with all the elements of the planning for the services and she has been working closely with the Fire Department and City Staff on all the other administration details that are required at this time," Brooke shared.

According to Brooke, as of last night Cain "is resting comfortably and he is stable. He has recovered very well after a rough afternoon. The doctor and nursing staff are extremely impressed and pleased with his progress and Adam continues to heal, however, he is still in a critical state. At this point in time, the main concern is his lungs and allowing him to heal. In layman's terms, it's a battle between Adam and the fluid buildup in his lungs. As of yesterday afternoon, the doctor told them that Adam has been winning that battle. The family asks for continued prayers for not only Adam but the Hosette family. They cannot say enough how strong Adam has been, he is fighting so hard. Thank you all for the continued support, our community is absolutely incredible. They have been overwhelmed with the support. Nothing has gone unnoticed."

There has been an accounts set up for both firefighters at Clinton National Bank for all those that would like to make a donation to the families. Visit 235 6th Avenue South or call 563-243-1243.

Clinton Mayor Mark S. Vulich also is asking that all U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings within the City of Clinton and grounds and throughout the City of Clinton immediately through sunset Saturday.