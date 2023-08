Expect to have a little bit of relief from the heat today with highs in the lower 90s. Feel like temps will push the triple digits along and south of I-80.

A few storms will be possible in the southern half of the QCA as a level two risk has been issued for damaging winds. The timing will be after 5 pm and could stick around until about 10 pm.

Comfortable temperatures will be back this weekend with highs in the 80s. Next week looks great – tons of sunshine with 70s and 80s.