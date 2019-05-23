How many Scott County residents are seeking help to pay for flood damage?

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Millions of dollars are available to help Scott County flood victims recover. Local 4 News found out just how much money is coming their way.

Four Scott County residents applied for state aid as of May 2, according to Iowa Department of Human Services spokesperson Matt Highland.

Highland said none of those application had been approved by May 2.

However, residents were no longer eligible for state aid by May 12 because a presidential disaster proclamation had been issued.

Federal Emergency Management spokesperson Deanna Frazier said 150 Scott County residents have registered for funds.

Statewide, 2,000 people have registered.

About $12.7 million has been issued to Iowa flood victims, Frazier said. To put that in perspective, FEMA issued more than $1.5 billion to Iowans after the 2008 flood.

"It's hard to speculate on where this one will come out in the end. I think that we just have to concentrate on helping the survivors that we can right now, as well as the municipalities that are working hard to recover from this disaster," Frazier said.

To register for FEMA funding you can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, FEMA mobile app or visit the disaster recovery center in North Park Mall.