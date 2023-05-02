May means warmer weather and Memorial Day is considered the official start to summer fun, including cookouts. The cost of hosting a cookout varies, depending on which part of the country you call home.

The experts at Cookout News ran the numbers to determine how much an average summer cookout will cost to host in 2023. They left out the cost of alcohol and determined that each guest would only have one plate of food (which is rarely the case at cookouts). For the purposes of the survey, they decided one plate consists of:

4 oz. cheeseburger with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard and bun

Hotdog with bun

Serving of baked beans

Serving of potato salad

Serving of potato chips

Serving of strawberries

Serving of vanilla ice cream

Serving of cookies

12 oz of soda



Serving this to a gathering of 10 people will set you back $82.81 in the Midwest, on average, according to retail food prices from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Midwest is the cheapest area of the country to host a cookout, according to the survey. A similar gathering will cost $83.70 in the South, $85.49 in the East and a whopping $93.29 out West. That’s an increase of 12.3% from 2022.

How can hosts keep cookout costs under control? Here are a few tips from Budget 101’s website.