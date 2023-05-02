May means warmer weather and Memorial Day is considered the official start to summer fun, including cookouts. The cost of hosting a cookout varies, depending on which part of the country you call home.
The experts at Cookout News ran the numbers to determine how much an average summer cookout will cost to host in 2023. They left out the cost of alcohol and determined that each guest would only have one plate of food (which is rarely the case at cookouts). For the purposes of the survey, they decided one plate consists of:
- 4 oz. cheeseburger with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard and bun
- Hotdog with bun
- Serving of baked beans
- Serving of potato salad
- Serving of potato chips
- Serving of strawberries
- Serving of vanilla ice cream
- Serving of cookies
- 12 oz of soda
Serving this to a gathering of 10 people will set you back $82.81 in the Midwest, on average, according to retail food prices from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Midwest is the cheapest area of the country to host a cookout, according to the survey. A similar gathering will cost $83.70 in the South, $85.49 in the East and a whopping $93.29 out West. That’s an increase of 12.3% from 2022.
How can hosts keep cookout costs under control? Here are a few tips from Budget 101’s website.
- Throw a potluck. Invite guests to bring a side dish or dessert while the host provides the main dishes.
- Buy items on sale. Grocery stores tend to have sales on grilling staples right before holidays like Memorial Day and July 4, so buy when items are on sale and freeze them for later use.
- Have the guests BYOB – bring their own beverages. That way hosts don’t have to worry about stocking several types of alcohol, mixers and other drinks. A large batch of lemonade is easy and inexpensive to make for anyone who forgot their drinks.