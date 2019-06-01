How Tony Bennett is helping Buffalo's flood fighters Video

BUFFALO, Iowa - People still cleaning up from last month's historic flooding are preparing for another hit this weekend.

Floodwater already crept back into Downtown Buffalo.

Streets are blocked again only about a month after reopening and people are sandbagging, again..

"We have staff members that are moving out of their house again. We have students that have been moved out now for a couple of days," says Heidi Gilliland, Buffalo Elementary School's principal.

Families still recovering from last month's flood are now fighting back another crest.

"During the historic flood we had about 13 families between the west end of Davenport and Buffalo that were displaced from their homes. Ones that were able to move back, a lot of them have moved again or are sandbagging," Gilliland says.

The damage hits close to home for many at Buffalo Elementary School, including Ann Kimes.

Her niece's family lost their home.

"They were trying to clean up but I think it's going to be too damaged at this point, and they're going to tear it down. So they're looking for a different place to move, they don't even know where they're going to live at this point," says Kimes, who is the school secretary.

But where roads go under water, the support has come out.

This week, from an unexpected source.

"Tony Bennett had heard about the flooding impact... and donated a good handful of tickets," Gillilland says.

The tickets were sent to the Adler Theatre, and Gilliland ended up with 30 for her community.

"Our first call from it on Facebook was about three seconds after I hit send on the post," she says.

Kimes says it's a nice way to hit pause on the flood fight.

"It gives them a break from that grind of the fact that they're not in their own home and their whole life has been disrupted by living in a hotel or staying with a friend," she says.

Gilliland says what may be small for Bennett goes a long way for some.

"They maybe had to spend that money for tickets on cleaners or bleaches or a new rental," Gilliland says.

"It kind of warms your heart knowing that somebody who doesn't have to have anything to do with it. He could've come Wednesday, played his show and walked away. But he sent a sign that he cares," says Gililand.

The show is next Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Gilliland still has two tickets left. You can claim them by reaching out to her here.

If you'd like to buy tickets, you can find them here.