How you can purchase a decal to support Clinton firefighters

A Clinton woman and her friend are making decals by hand to raise money for the families of fallen firefighter, Lieutenant Eric Hosette, and recovering firefighter, Adam Cain.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cain was stable, but still in critical condition, according to Clinton city administrator, Matt Brooke.

Devin Hendricksen and her friend wanted to do their part to show support for the firefighter's service, as well as try to raise money for the two families affected by the tragic explosion on Saturday.

The two women designed 'Clinton Strong' decals to remember Lt. Hosette.

Since posting their design to Facebook on Sunday, the requests have been pouring in. Hendricksen says they've received more than 1,000 orders so far, and there are no signs of it slowing down.

Hendricksen says while it's great to raise money for the families, it's about much more than that.

"Somebody here in our community, lost their husband, lost their brother, lost their son, and lost their father," she said. "So whatever little time we're giving up, which may seem like a lot and it may seem overwhelming...We're going to be able to give back so much more and I think that's the best that we can do."

Decals are $7 each and you can place an order with Hendricksen by sending her a request for one with your contact information in a message to her Facebook page.

Hendricksen says they are doing their best to keep up with the large number of orders pouring in. She says because they've received so many requests, they could use help with equipment and materials. A few other neighbors in the community have also offered to help make them.