Residents on the Flordia coast are bracing for a strong hurricane as Idalia intensifies to a category 4 hurricane overnight. Winds inside the eye wall have reached 130 mph causing catastrophic flooding along the coast in upper Florida.

Life-threatening storm surges could top 16 feet and to add to the devastation, tornado watches have been in effect since yesterday. Once Idalia makes landfall, it will continue to track to the NNE dumping several inches of rain across the upper parts of Florida including Jacksonville before heading back out to the Atlantic.