Hurts Donut Co. announces new location near TBK Bank Sports Complex

The store hasn't released an opening date, but hopes to be ready this fall

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 08:28 PM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 08:31 PM CDT

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Quad Citians now know exactly where they'll be able to get their Hurts Donut Co. fix. 

Today the company announced on its Facebook page that its newest location will be at 5121 Competition Dr. in Bettendorf. That's right by the TBK Sports Complex. 

The post said there's now opening day set yet, but construction is underway and they are still hoping to open their doors this fall. 

