Hy-Vee stores are offering free health classes

Hy-Vee is hoping to get the community involvement within their stores by offering free health classes.



All of the Hy-Vee locations in the Quad Cities are offering different classes throughout the week.



The classes are about 45 minutes and will cover a wide range of topics, all taught by a registered dietitian.



Registered Dietitian Lauren Zust said the top three diseases in the Quad Cities are diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol.



“A lot of people are just really interested in trying to lower those numbers and things through diet more than medication,” said Zust.



Registration is not required to attend any of the health classes but they do ask for people to show up on time.



If you are interested in any of the health classes you can visit hy-vee.com.