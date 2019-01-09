I-74 bridge blocked by crash
UPDATE: At least two people were transported by ambulance from the scene.
EARLIER UPDATE
The Iowa Department of Transportation has confirmed the road is blocked due to a crash.
EARLIER UPDATE
Expect delays on the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge after what appears to be crashed vehicles blocking the roadway on Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates.
Check the traffic cameras before you head out.
