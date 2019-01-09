I-74 bridge blocked by crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A car is towed on the I-74 bridge after a crash Wednesday, January 9, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Expect delays on the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge after what appears to be crashed vehicles blocking the roadway on January 9, 2019. [ + - ] Expect delays on the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge after what appears to be crashed vehicles blocking the roadway on January 9, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: At least two people were transported by ambulance from the scene.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has confirmed the road is blocked due to a crash.

Expect delays on the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge after what appears to be crashed vehicles blocking the roadway on Wednesday morning.

