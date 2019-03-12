I-74 bridge completion delayed by weather

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Due to flooding, snow, cold and other factors, the new Interstate 74 bridge won't be done as expected by late summer 2019.

In a news conference on Tuesday, officials said safety and quality will not be compromised to get done quickly.

