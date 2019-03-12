I-74 bridge completion delayed by weather
New span won't be done as expected by late summer 2019
Due to flooding, snow, cold and other factors, the new Interstate 74 bridge won't be done as expected by late summer 2019.
In a news conference on Tuesday, officials said safety and quality will not be compromised to get done quickly.
We'll have more on these developments on Local 4 News at 4.
