News

I-74 bridge completion delayed by weather

New span won't be done as expected by late summer 2019

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 12:27 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 12:38 PM CDT

Due to flooding, snow, cold and other factors, the new Interstate 74 bridge won't be done as expected by late summer 2019.

In a news conference on Tuesday, officials said safety and quality will not be compromised to get done quickly. 

We'll have more on these developments on Local 4 News at 4.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected