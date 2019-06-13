“I love the friendships,” Campers share about summer at the King Center

It’s a camp some kids in Rock Island look forward to every summer.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its annual day camp during the summer months.

130 kids took part in games and activities Thursday afternoon.

Executive Director Jerry Jones has been helping run the camp for 17 years. He says, building relationships is the key to see kids go home with a smile.

The free camp is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every week day during June and July.

It’s open to kids from ages 6-14 in the Rock Island-Milan school district.

For information on how to register, click here >>>