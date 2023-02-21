The Iowa Lottery is officially ending sales for seven of its instant-scratch games and has established the deadline for claiming prizes in them as part of their standard procedures. The scratch games that are ending include:

“Merry & Bright,”

“Puzzle Payout,”

“Top Dog,”

“Lucky 3,”

“Crystal 7s,”

“Twice The Fun!,” and

“Funny Faces.”

Players have until the close of business on May 22 to claim prizes in these games. They can visit an Iowa Lottery retailer or one of the lottery’s offices in Clive, Cedar Rapids, Mason City or Storm Lake to claim scratch-game prizes. The lottery replaces ending games with new games throughout the year. A complete list of all current games can be found here.