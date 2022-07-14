A Montezuma, IA man has been sentenced to over seven and a half years in prison for assaulting police with a firearm, to be served consecutively with a 140 year sentence in a child pornography case.

On July 13, Nathan Mason Nosley, age 31, was sentenced to 92 months in prison following his earlier guilty plea to that offense. On November 20, 2020, officers attempted to arrest Nosley for unrelated child pornography crimes. As the officers tried to take Nosley into custody, he pulled a loaded handgun from his waistband and fought with officers as they tried to get control of the handgun. During the struggle, Nosley bit an officer’s hand, causing the officer to bleed. The officers were able to secure the gun and take Nosley into custody. The gun contained a loaded magazine and a live round in the chamber. A search of Nosley’s person revealed additional ammunition in his pocket.

Nosley was later convicted of the child pornography offenses and sentenced to 140 years in prison in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. The 92-month sentence for assaulting the officers was imposed consecutively to Nosley’s sentence in the child pornography case. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa