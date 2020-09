Sweet Delite in Davenport has been dealing with their fair share of break ins this year as they were broken into for the fourth time. At each burglary there was damage done to the building and owner Alan Goacher is fed up.

"It's been pretty frustrating because it's like the third or fourth time this year that somebody has tried to break in and get stuff. He actually didn't get all the way inside, just his arms and stuff got through the little window."