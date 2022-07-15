Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has released guidelines to help individuals seeking reproductive care protect their privacy while using apps and online platforms. He urges people to exercise caution when utilizing web-based apps and websites that might track users’ search and location information, which could be shared with third parties.

People should be aware that information such as location and search histories are often collected by apps and service providers. In particular, fertility and menstrual tracking apps require users to provide personal information related to reproductive health. Such information might be disclosed or sold to third parties and Attorney General Raoul is encouraging people to use information on the Attorney General’s website to help them protect their personal data. The information is available by clicking here.

“In anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, several states – including those that share borders with Illinois – enacted draconian policies to immediately limit or criminalize abortion. As a result, millions of Americans are now faced with searching for alternative methods of managing their reproductive health or seeking abortion services. It is critical that before using apps, web platforms or search engines, people be aware that their personal data could be shared with third parties or used to identify their location,” Raoul said. “Women have a right to use web-based tools to seek reproductive health care without worrying that their data or location is being shared with third parties. I strongly encourage people to review my office’s free guidance to limit the personal data that can be collected and shared with others.”

Raoul recommends that anyone using apps or websites to search for reproductive health care services or information consider taking the following steps to limit the personal information that is collected and potentially shared with third parties:

Turn off your cell phone’s location services, particularly when visiting a location that you want to remain private. Apps can share location information with other entities such as data brokers. Turning off location services prevents your phone from transmitting your location. Location services and tracking can be turned off by changing your phone’s privacy settings.

Companies can determine which ads to show on your phone by accessing your search history, location, sites visited, apps utilized and other data. Apple users can go into the phone’s privacy settings to turn off ad personalization. Android phone users can go into the phone settings and reset the advertising ID. Adjust your online privacy settings. Limit additional forms of location tracking, including those used by search engines and mapping apps, by changing privacy settings in your account settings. Before installing a new app and granting access to your information, be aware of all the permissions the app is requesting.

Do not share sensitive personal information on social media. Be aware that information posted on social media is publicly available if you do not limit sharing.

Do not post on social media while visiting reproductive care facilities if you want to ensure the visit remains private. Even if your device’s location tracking is turned off, social media postings and tags associated with nearby businesses could be combined with your search history to reveal personal information.

Use encrypted messaging instead of unprotected SMS text messages. Encrypted messages allow only the intended recipient to read the message and prevent the contents from being intercepted by third parties.

Protect your online history by using a private web browser, your device’s “Do Not Track” option or a virtual private network (VPN). When researching reproductive care, use a private web browser that does not save your search history and blocks web trackers. You can also use your browser in private mode so it doesn’t collect and store online searches. Always enable your device’s “Do Not Track” option, which asks that websites not use tracking cookies. Be aware, however, those requests do not have to be granted. Using a VPN prevents third parties from tracking your IP address because the VPN allows you to browse using an IP address that differs from your actual IP address.

Anyone with concerns about privacy while seeking reproductive care can visit the Attorney General’s website by clicking here.