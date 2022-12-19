Governor JB Pritzker has signed a proclamation ordering all flags at State of Illinois facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown on Monday, December 19, in honor and remembrance of State Senator Scott Bennett, who died on Friday, December 9 at the age of 45 from complications from a brain tumor at a hospital in Urbana.

“Senator Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” said Governor Pritzker. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this tragic time.”

The proclamation directs that all persons or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act lower flags to half-staff. Senator Bennett served for nearly six years in the Illinois General Assembly. He served on the Agriculture, Appropriations for Higher Education, Judiciary, Labor, Redistricting and Executive Appointments Committees and represented East Central Illinoisans in state government. Senator Bennett is survived by his wife Stacy and two young children, Sam and Emma.