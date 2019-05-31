Illinois House votes to legalize cannabis for recreational use

The Illinois House voted to legalize cannabis for recreational use in the state. Governor JB Pritzker will sign it into law and marijuana will be legal in Illinois starting January 1, 2020.

The 66-47 tally today would allow those 21 and older to buy marijuana at licensed dispensaries beginning next year.

Illinois residents could possess up to one ounce and non-residents could have 15 grams.

“The state of Illinois just made history, legalizing adult-use cannabis with the most equity-centric approach in the nation. This will have a transformational impact on our state, creating opportunity in the communities that need it most and giving so many a second chance,” Pritzker said in a news release. “I applaud bipartisan members of the General Assembly for their vote on this legislation and I especially want to thank the sponsors Senator Steans and Representative Cassidy, as well as Senator Hutchinson, Senator Aquino, Leader Gordon-Booth, Representative Villanueva, the Black and Latino Caucuses, and Senator Barickman and Representative Welter for their tremendous work to make legalization a reality. In the interest of equity and criminal justice reform, I look forward to signing this monumental legislation.”

Pritzker called for legalization in his campaign for governor.