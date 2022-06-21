The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has announced that both junior and open live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair have been cancelled for 2022 to protect livestock from highly pathogenic avian influenza. (HPAI)

Illinois State Fair junior poultry exhibitors will have the opportunity to receive recognition and premiums through a virtual poster competition. Rules and entry requirements are available here. To allow time for junior poultry exhibitors to adapt to the new format, the Illinois State Fair will extend the entry deadline to July 15.

“The Department works year-round to promote biosecurity for all livestock producers. With the current situation, it remains important for all of us to be responsible and protect against the spread of avian influenza during the Illinois State Fair and county fairs,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian.

County fair 4-H junior poultry shows started the season with a virtual format and will continue throughout the entire season. These shows allow exhibitors to demonstrate through posters and/or virtual exhibitions.

“It is our commitment that 4-H youth will still have an opportunity to exhibit, win premiums, and get judged with their 4-H poultry project this year – it will just be in a virtual manner which has proved successful in the early part of the county fair season,” said Dan Jennings, University of Illinois Extension 4-H Livestock Specialist.

The Department’s emergency rules took effect on April 5 and can remain in effect for up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits the sale or exhibition of poultry and poultry products at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets in Illinois to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

Any unusual findings in domestic poultry, such as increases in mortality, decreases in water consumption, decreases in egg production, or respiratory issues including coughing and sneezing should be immediately reported to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

For more information regarding avian influenza, including links to the USDA’s websites and biosecurity tips, click here.