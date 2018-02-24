Interactive youth conference introduces kids to a variety of activities

It was a fun day full of activities for kids at the Western Illinois University in Moline

The University of Illinois Extension hosted their 4-H Academy.

An interactive youth conference for kids ages eight to 18.

The goal is to expose them to a variety of activities.

The hands-on workshops include robotics, disaster preparedness, engineering, string art and drones.

Organizers say the program gives kids leadership, citizenship and life skills.

It also inspires them to find their passions.

“Some of our oldest kids are here as team leaders and they’ve been helping with the younger kids. They were just teaching in a couple of the workshops, helping with activities and so they’re getting ready to go on to college and a lot of the choices they’re making now are based on the experiences they had while they were involved in 4-H,” says youth development educator Diane Baker.

About 80 kids attended the conference.

The programs next event will teach kids to build a robot with household items.

For registration information click here.