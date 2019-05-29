Intern QC helps hundreds of students, looks for more to kick off summer 2019

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -

InternQC was launched in 2015 as a way to showcase life in the Quad Cities to young professionals.

They get work experience through their internships but the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure they are getting connected and experiencing everything thecommunity has to offer so the Quad Cities comes top of mind when graduation time comes.

This summer's InternQC events include going to the TBK Bank Sports Complex, a night at the ballpark catching a River Bandits game, a networking express event with business leaders and an organized day of service.

The group also plugs the InternQC participants into the chamber's Young Professionals programming.

In one program, participants will get to hear from Mara Downing, President of the John Deere Foundation, who will share her path to leadership experience and lessons she's learned along the way.

The chamber hopes to help students build a network, gain professional development skills and showcase some quality of life amenities in the region.