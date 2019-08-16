Belgium seeks extradition of arms trafficker from Portugal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities are seeking the extradition of a convicted arms trafficker who was arrested in Portugal this week after a year-long run from justice.

Federal police said Friday that they finally picked up Jacques Monsieur’s trail when they monitored the transport of nine horses to an estate in Evora in eastern Portugal, where the equine enthusiast was finally caught.

Police said in a statement that “the fugitive had a secret hideaway in a big mansion next to the stables.” Police said Monsieur had been convicted and sentenced to four years in prison last year for illegal arms trafficking to several nations including Libya.

In 2010, he had already been sentenced to two years imprisonment in the United States on arms trafficking charges.