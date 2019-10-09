Boris Johnson’s father joins climate protesters in London

Stanley Johnson, father of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks at an Extinction Rebellion panel on climate change in Trafalgar Square, on the third day of ongoing demonstrations in London, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Police are reporting they have arrested more than 500 people since the start of two weeks of protests as the Extinction Rebellion group attempts to draw attention to global warming .(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined climate protesters in London, after his son urged the demonstrators to pack up their “hemp-smelling” tents and leave.

Stanley Johnson told Extinction Rebellion demonstrators that they had “exactly the right things in mind” with their demand to slash carbon emissions to zero. He also said the eco-movement was “tremendously important. … It is absolutely clear to me that we have been moving far too slowly on the climate change issue.”

More than 500 people have been arrested in London since protesters began blocking roads and bridges on Monday, part of a global wave of protests that have also hit New York, Paris, Berlin and Madrid.

Boris Johnson called the protesters “uncooperative crusties” who should abandon their “hemp-smelling bivouacs.”

Stanley Johnson said: “I wear that badge with pride.”