BERLIN (AP) — German climate activists tried bringing traffic to a standstill in Berlin on Monday morning by gluing themselves to streets all over the capital.

Members of the group Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in the past year in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. On several occasions, they have glued themselves to the roads, enraging some motorists and prompting accusations of extremism from conservative politicians.

In addition to the road blocks, the activists said Monday they would also block traffic by marching very slowly through the city later in the day as they already did on Friday.

In the morning, there were about 30 road blocks across the city, German news agency dpa reported.

“We will no longer accept that the government has no plan to stop the destruction of our livelihoods,” Last Generation said in a statement. ”We are resisting now.”

According to the Berlin police, up to 500 officers will be on the streets in the city all day to prevent the blockades or end them quickly, dpa reported.

The group said last week that its members would step up their actions in the coming days and try to “peacefully bring the city to a standstill.”

Last Generation wants Germany to stop using all fossil fuels by 2030 and take short-term measures including the imposition of a general speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) on highways as a way of cutting transport emissions.