If by chance some day you’re not feeling well and you should remember some silly thing I’ve said or done and it brings back a smile to your face or a chuckle to your heart, then my purpose as your clown has been fulfilled. Red Skelton

American comedian and entertainer Red Skelton (1913 – 1997) (left), in costume as his recurring character Freddie the Freeloader, sits on a bench next to American actor Jackie Gleason (1916 – 1987) in a skit from an episode of ‘The Red Skelton Show,’ October 4, 1955. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

Nowadays, there seem to be weeks dedicated to pretty much anything imaginable, but did you know there’s an International Clown Week? From pop culture icons Bozo and Ronald McDonald to circus greats like Frosty Little and Emmett Kelly, an entire week has been dedicated to those funsters known as clowns.

August 1st thru the 7th is designated “National Clown Week” by Joint Congressional Resolution, approved October 8, 1970 and signed into law by President Richard Nixon on August 2, 1971. In part the proclamation reads, “Whoever has heard the laughter of a child or seen the sudden delight on the face of a lonely old man has understood in those brief moments mysteries deeper than love.All men are indebted to those who bring such moments of quiet splendor-who redeem sickness and pain with joy. All across America good men in putty noses and baggy trousers following a tradition as old as man’s need to gently touch the lives of his fellowman. Today, as always, clowns and the spirit they represent are as vital to the maintenance of our humanity as the builders and the growers and governors… “ Greg DeSanto, Executive Director of the International Clown Hall of Fame, via Pat Cashin’s CLOWNALLEY

Here are some tidbits about clowns you may not know…

There are really only three types of clowns:

WHITEFACE

Generally, any exposed skin is covered by costume and white greasepaint makeup. Costuming may be formal or wild, depending on the character. The whiteface tends to be more of a “boss” character in a group.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — 2020 — Pictured: (l-r) Ronald McDonald, Grimace — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

AUGUSTE

This type pf clown uses fleshtones and white, along with any other colors. This character tends to be more wild and silly.

(Original Caption) New York, New York: Taken at circus, at Madison Square Garden, May 8, 1947. Clown is Lou Jacobs.

CHARACTER

The character clown generally uses more fleshtones to create more of a charicature approach. Common types are hobo or tramp clowns, although the character clown may be more geared toward a profession.

(Original Caption) 7/29/56-New York: Two famous sad-faced notables, circus clown Emmett Kelly (left) and Ed Sullivan exchange poker-faced poses during a break in television rehearsals here, July 29th. Kelly, along with other members of Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus, will appear on the July 29th Ed Sullivan Show, which will be televised from a large tent in a New York parking lot. Sullivan said that he could “out-sad-face” Kelly.

The International Clown Hall of Fame and Research Center, bases in Baraboo, WI, is a not-for profit 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to the preservation and advancement of clown art and achievement.

Quad City Clown Troupe has been teaching the art of clowning for several decades and continues to assist charity events with clowns.

How will you showcase your inner clown International Clown Week?