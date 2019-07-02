Czech, Russia aviation authorities extend access till Sunday

Customers stand by a counter as some of the flights of Russian airline Aeroflot were cancelled at the airport in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The Czech Transport Ministry says it has temporarily granted Russian airlines permission to fly to the Czech Republic till Sunday to give the aviation authorities of the two countries time to settle their dispute over flight routes. The ministry says it withdrew the permits after the Russian authorities limited the rights of the Czech national carrier Czech Airlines to use the airspace over Russia’s Siberia for flights from Prague to Seoul. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Transport Ministry has temporarily granted Russian airlines permission to fly to the Czech Republic until Sunday, giving aviation authorities from the two countries time to settle their dispute over flight routes.

The ministry says it withdrew permits for Russian airlines after Russian authorities limited the rights of the Czech national carrier Czech Airlines to use the airspace over Russia’s Siberia for flights from Prague to Seoul.

It says it has temporarily parked that decision after Russia’s move Tuesday to give the Czech airline use of the route until July 7.

The ministry says it has no intention to block the flights but has “to protect the justified rights of Czech carriers.”

Prague’s international airport says four flights operated by Russia’s Aeroflot from Moscow to Prague were canceled Tuesday.