Greek PM confirms Canadian military helicopter has crashed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has expressed his condolences after a Canadian military helicopter crashed off the coast of a Greek island during NATO maneuvers.

A Greek navy helicopter was taking part in the search for the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter that went missing on Wednesday night, defense officials said. The effort was being coordinated by Italian authorities.

“I express my grief over the crash of the Canadian helicopter in the Ionian Sea last night,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, speaking in parliament.

He said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his government’s condolences.

There was no immediate word on the exact number of crew aboard the helicopter.

The Canadian armed forces said the helicopter had been “involved in an accident” and that the families of the missing crew members had been contacted but gave no further details.

The search was being carried out west of the Greek island of Kefalonia, where the maneuvers were being held as part of a NATO naval operation run from Naples, Italy.

