Luxembourg prime minister promises aid for tornado victims

A tornado hurls objects, including doors and roofs, through the air, as seen from inside a car with a cracked windshield, in Pettingen, Luxembourg, Friday Aug. 9, 2019. The tornado in the southwestern Luxembourg communities on Friday has left a path of destruction that made up to 100 homes uninhabitable, according to local media reports. (Photo via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Luxembourg’s prime minister has promised financial aid will be available to help people who had homes damaged or destroyed by a rare tornado.

Luxembourg newspaper Tageblatt reported Sunday that tornado victims would soon be able to access application forms on a government website and quoted Prime Minister Xavier Bettel as saying, “We’re ready to take on responsibility.”

The Friday tornado injured 19 people. Tageblatt says one of the two with serious injuries suffered a heart attack and was in critical condition.

Hundreds of firefighters, soldiers, police officers and volunteers cleaned up debris left behind.

Tageblatt says tornado-related damage has been reported at 314 buildings and around 80 homes are inhabitable.

Tornadoes are very unusual in Europe, where fierce gales that are more the norm also pose danger and cause damage.