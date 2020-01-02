Copter crash kills Taiwan’s top military officer, 7 others

FILE – In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Taiwanese top military official Shen Yi-ming salutes as he is introduced to journalists during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. Shen is missing after a helicopter he was on with 12 others was forced to make an emergency landing in a mountainous area in New Taipei City early Thursday morning, the defense ministry said. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai, File)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s top military official was killed in an air force helicopter crash Thursday morning that killed seven other people, the defense ministry said.

Five people survived the crash in mountains outside the capital.

As chief of the general staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming was responsible for overseeing the island’s defense against China, which threatens to use military force to annex what it considers it own territory.

The helicopter was flying from Taipei to the northeastern city of Ilan for a new year’s activity when it crashed.

___

An earlier version of the story misspelled the general’s given name.