UK group: Rabbi badly beaten in London, hate crimes on rise

LONDON (AP) — A neighborhood watch group that protects largely Jewish neighborhoods in London says a visiting rabbi has been badly beaten by men shouting anti-Semitic abuse.

The security group Shomrim said Monday that the rabbi was left “bleeding and dazed” after an assault by men who shouted “Kill the Jews” and other taunts.

The group says the attack happened Friday night in east London after the rabbi left a synagogue. He was in Britain for a family wedding and has since returned to Israel.

London police said an assault was reported at the time and location described. The rabbi has not been named.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack.

Shomrim says the rabbi collapsed on the pavement for several minutes. The group says hate crimes have increased in recent weeks.