To help customers who need to connect with family, friends and loved ones, UScellular will offer customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States.

Customers can make outbound calls to Ukraine with no international dialing rates applied through March 31.

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

