Iowa governor tours flood damage in Davenport

The Mississippi River appears to be leveling off — at 16.6 feet right now — after days of rainfall.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made another stop in Davenport today, two weeks after she witnessed the devastation caused by the HESCO barrier breach.

She toured the area of Pershing and 2nd streets, accompanied by Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch.

It’s looking better than the last time she was here.

Reynolds spoke with business owners about the damage the water has caused.

The governor tells Local 4 News her purpose now is to inform the public of what resources are out there to help.

“We’re here just to make sure that they’re getting everything they need,” Reynolds said. “We want to be a partner in helping them rebuild as well and so we are grateful that they qualified for the presidential declaration.”

The presidential disaster declaration will open up resources and funding for those affected by the record breaking flood.

For the business Paradigm, this announcement couldn’t come at a more perfect time.

Their location has suffered lots of damage. One of the owners of Paradigm tells me they have lost around $100,000 in revenue.

They are still figuring out the number damage repair will cost. Paradigm director Chase Neukam says any kinds of funds will help the Quad Cities greatly.

“All of the downtown businesses are really hurt right now so anything that the Iowa government can do in this presidential disaster would be very very much appreciated by not only the downtown but the Quad Cities, ” says Neukam.