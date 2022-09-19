DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines.

Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Steven Philipsen of Des Moines deceased.

Investigators said excessive speed and weather conditions were significant potential factors that contributed to the crash. They did not find any evidence that another vehicle was involved.

The Des Moines Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation into the crash.