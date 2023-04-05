The Iowa State Fair has announced two more acts to their 2023 entertainment lineup. The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham will be among the performers coming to the fairgrounds in Des Moines.

The Black Keys are making their first stop at the Iowa State Fair as part of their “Dropout Boogie Tour” on Monday, August 14. The two-man band has released eleven albums since they formed in 2001. In 2020, they released their 10th album, “Delta Kream”, a salute to their blues, rock and country influences. The Velveteers are their opening act.

Jeff Dunham will perform on Tuesday, August 15. Dunham is a ventriloquist and bestselling author who has sold out concert tours, starred in top-rated broadcast specials, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and several Guinness Book of World Records. He was named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years and Time Magazine describes his show as “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder.”

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. by clicking here or calling (800-514-3849).