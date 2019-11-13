Job and Resource Fair was held for single mothers

On Tuesday dozens of single mothers from the Quad Cities attended a non-profit organization job fair.



The job and resource fair was held at the Putnam Museum in Davenport.



Single mother were able to learn about programs in the Quad Cities that can help them. There were also fun activities for children to enjoy, they were also treated to a dinner.



Laura Steinke has been involved with Dress for Success for the past three years and said she was overwhelmed with the support she received for the event.



“It’s so reassuring knowing that people care and that there is help,” said Steinke.



Crystal Norton is a nursing student who’s trying to balance school and motherhood.



“I’m in school, I’m working, I have a busy life and I do need extra resources seeing that I am from a whole different city,” said Norton.



Organizers said they hope to host this event again next year.