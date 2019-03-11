Juveniles, dogs escape fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews respond to a fire in the 2100 block of West 68th Street in Davenport on March 11, 2019. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Video

A number of juveniles and dogs were able to escape a fire in Davenport on Monday.

Crews responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of West 68th Street Monday afternoon.

There were some juveniles and dogs in the home at the time, but everyone was able to get out OK.

The fire was confined to the back room of the house.

Investigators are not yet sure of the cause.

No one was injured.