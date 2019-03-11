Juveniles, dogs escape fire
A number of juveniles and dogs were able to escape a fire in Davenport on Monday.
Crews responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of West 68th Street Monday afternoon.
There were some juveniles and dogs in the home at the time, but everyone was able to get out OK.
The fire was confined to the back room of the house.
Investigators are not yet sure of the cause.
No one was injured.
