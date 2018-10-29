KISS coming to TaxSlayer Center in Moline
After 45 years, some rock and roll legends are taking a final world tour -- and the Quad Cities is among the stops.
KISS announced Monday the first set of dates and cities in North America for their End of the Road tour.
The band will play the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on March 10, 2019.
VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales and meet and greet experiences will be available beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Epic Rights.
KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Pentagon said it's sending 5,200 troops to the…
-
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - In a potentially far-reaching decision,…
-
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Australia's critical infrastructure…