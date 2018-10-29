KISS coming to TaxSlayer Center in Moline

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Gene Simmons of KISS attend 'America's Got Talent' Season 13 Finale Live Show Red Carpet at the Dolby Theatre on September 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

After 45 years, some rock and roll legends are taking a final world tour -- and the Quad Cities is among the stops.

KISS announced Monday the first set of dates and cities in North America for their End of the Road tour.

The band will play the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on March 10, 2019.

VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales and meet and greet experiences will be available beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Epic Rights.

KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.