Klipsch shares results of Youth Community Action Summit

Davenport’s mayor is trying to make good on his promise to tackle juvenile crime.

Tuesday night Mayor Frank Klipsch shared what the city learned from its recent Youth Community Action Summit.

The city hosted the forum in June. It came in response to a steady report of stolen cars and shootings involving kids.

Klipsch said he spoke with 500 teenagers over the summer and said they told him they don’t have enough positive role models, which it hard for some of them to envision a successful future.

“If you have no sense that I have a place in this future and [think], ‘I’m not going to be around when I’m 25,’ you can see that that could create a situation where you might do some foolish things,” he said.

The summit and following listening sessions also revealed that teens in Davenport view family challenges, a lack of trust in the justice system, few social activities, a culture that promotes risk taking and a long delay in consequences as factors that lead them to act out.

Klipsch said the task now is to figure out how to connect teenagers with the resources they need to be successful.

Brittany Beard grew up homeless with her mom and brother in Des Moines, but said she was able to find a support system by being in the right place at the right time. She shared her success story during Tuesday night’s event.

She began drinking underage and being defiant in school. However, counselors, teachers, her school principal and basketball coach started to help her get involved in school and other programs. Beard said that support got her to college. Now she has her master’s degree and is working at Scott Community Colleges.

She said it takes her back when she hears about troubled teens.

“I can’t help but think that there’s a story behind each of those youth who are doing what they’re doing. There’s more to it than what they’re doing what we see,” Beard said. “My heart breaks for them because I know what they’re going through.”

Over the next two days Davenport city leaders and people involved with the Scott County Juvenile Court will be meeting to put together a plan. Their focus will be figuring out how to get teens to the support systems the county already has set up.

