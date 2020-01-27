Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in a helicopter crash

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is dead.
A helicopter crash in Calabasas, California killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.
Witnesses reported foggy weather and seeing the helicopter going down quickly, then slamming into a hillside, they also saw it burst into flames.
Bryant will do down in the record books as one of Basketball’s greatest athletes.
He was an 18-time all star with five championships to his name and wore the Lakers jersey for 20 seasons.
Bryant’s record also includes two Olympic gold medals.
He was 41- years- old.