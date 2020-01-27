Breaking News
Reports: Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in a helicopter crash

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is dead.

A helicopter crash in Calabasas, California killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Witnesses reported foggy weather and seeing the helicopter going down quickly, then slamming into a hillside, they also saw it burst into flames.

Bryant will do down in the record books as one of Basketball’s greatest athletes.

He was an 18-time all star with five championships to his name and wore the Lakers jersey for 20 seasons.

Bryant’s record also includes two Olympic gold medals.

He was 41- years- old.

