Last walk-in flu clinic Tuesday

Rock Island County's health department will host the last of five walk-in flu clinics tomorrow.

The agency's chief operating officer, Janet Hill, says it's a great opportunity to protect yourself against the flu without having to make an appointment.

"People can walk in without an appointment," Hill said. "However, at any point during the fall they want to call and make an appointment they can do so, we have flu shot available."

Hill says it won't cost you anything out of pocket if you have Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card.

Most insurance companies also cover the vaccine.

It's $30 dollars if you don't have insurance.