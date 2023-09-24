Mystery and crime fans can learn more about dental forensic investigations at a free presentation in Fulton.

Traci VanderPloeg Kraemer is a dental assistant who will explain the role of dental forensics in criminal investigations on Sunday, October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Avenue in Fulton.

(Windmill Cultural Center)

Kraemer has worked in the dental industry for over 30 years and is currently working in a general dentistry practice in Normal, IL. She has taken classes on this subject and will offer guests insight into this lesser known aspect of dentistry. A few landmark crimes and mass casualty cases will be discussed, but the presentation itself is not gory.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation. The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities.

For more information, click here, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page or Fulton Illinois Tourism Facebook page, or call (563) 249-6115.