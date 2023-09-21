Find the latest information on adaptive options in the Quad Cities at a free expo in Rock Island.

The Illinois-Iowa Center for Independent Living (IICIL) is hosting its 12th annual Senior and Disability Expo on Friday, September 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bally’s Quad Cities Conference Center, 777 Bally Boulevard in Rock Island.

The expo shows the public the wide range of resources and adaptive equipment available in the area. Over 45 vendor booths will be on-site with information on a variety of services. Doors open at 10 a.m. for a free continental breakfast.

Chair aerobics with Thandra Ritchie will start the day. The Rock Island Police Department will give a workshop on fraud prevention in the morning, followed by a presentation from the Illinois Assistive Technology Program showing attendees how to make their own assistive devices. The day ends with a raffle drawing. The Illinois Telecommunications Access Corp (ITAC) will provide free amplified phone and cell phone amplifier testing to attendees. The program provides Illinois residents with a free landline phone or cell phone amplifier.

Registration is not required and busloads are welcome. For more information, call the IICIL at (309) 793-0090 or email Marisa Cantú at marisa@iicil.com.