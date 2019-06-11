Lemon-aid: Six year old raising money for flood victims

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - A six-year old is helping people displaced by flooding by selling lemonade. The little girl has some tricks up her sleeve to make sure her customers keep coming back.

Down the street of 23rd and 9th avenue in Rock Island, you'll find giddy six year old Lennon Fischbach.

To her, this isn't just any ordinary lemonade stand. For Lennon, it's about raising enough to give to those in need

”Its always been in my heart to always care for people in their feelings," says the six-year-old. It's been quite the start to her business. All that money her jar is collecting going to flood relief programs”I just wanted to do this to make people feel happy and to get them just to get going again,” shares Fischbach.

When business slowed down, the kindergartner took matters into her own hands. Going neighbor to neighbor to offer her sweet drink. When that didn't work, well she pulled out other tricks she had up her sleeve.Her secret weapon? Her dad's guitar.

"She's the most helpful kid you can think of. She always wants to do everything she can to make everybody else lives easier,” says Lennon's dad, Alex Fischbach.

With every cup they sell and every dollar they collect, Fischbach says he hopes his daughter's efforts influences other's to lend a helping hand.

”Her being a six-year old willing to help everyone out really jump starts everybody else in to wanting to do something too because the area really needs it.”

