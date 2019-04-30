Live updates, video and photos from barrier breaches and record flooding in QC area

UPDATE: The Scott County Emergency Management Agency is employing the use of pumps to move sewage into the rivers as record flooding has caused the wastewater plant to reach capacity.

Officials say the pumps will be used along the Mississippi River to keep sewage backups from happening throughout the Iowa cites along the river.

UPDATE: As of 11:50, the Mississippi now has a new high mark. The river reached 22.64 ft. at that time this morning, surpassing the 1993 crest. Water levels are still rising.

UPDATE: The Mississippi River is now projected to crest at its highest level on record in the Quad Cities. Fueled by early morning rainfall on saturated ground, water levels will now crest around 22.7 ft. tonight. The previous 1993 record is 22.63 ft.

UPDATE: Davenport city employees observed water bubbling from under the pavement outside of the City of Davenport’s Union Station around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, says a city spokesperson:

“The river has infiltrated the ground and pavement surrounding the facility inside of the flood barrier so that despite efforts, floodwaters will get into the building.

No individuals are impacted.

Recovery from flooding on the lowest level will be necessary after the river recedes.

Tenants are being notified.”

UPDATE: Crews are boating neighbors to and from their cars to see if they can save any of their belongings from their submerged cars.

UPDATE: There was a breach Wednesday in the flood barrier in Buffalo, Iowa, the Buffalo Fire Department told Local 4 News.

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that construction work on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River will be suspended at 2 p.m. due to the increased traffic on I-80 because of the downtown Quad Cities flooding that is causing limited access to the other river crossings.

The Government Bridge between Davenport, Rock Island and the Rock Island Arsenal is closed due to the breach in the HESCO flood barrier on Tuesday afternoon. The Centennial Bridge has been reduced to one lane each way due to flooding affecting the Davenport approach. The already-limited Interstate 74 bridge has water building up on the River Drive on-ramps and off-ramps. Sandbags and pumps are being placed.

The Interstate 280 bridge is unaffected at this point.

Until further notice, all lanes will remain open on the I-80 Mississippi Bridge.

Construction work on the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River will begin on Wednesday.

Interstate Maintenance, Inc. will be starting the $191,000 contract to clean and wash the structure in

preparation for inspections, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

Daytime lane closures for both eastbound and westbound lanes will be required to complete the

work efforts. All lanes will be open to traffic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and all

lanes open Friday thru Sunday.

The washing is scheduled to be completed in approximately 2 weeks. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

– How businesses are dealing with the rising waters

– How you can help

– How first responders in Bettendorf dealt with Floodwaters while fighting a garage fire

UPDATE: People looking to volunteer with flood assistance should call Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3086. Your skills will be matched with current locations

needing assistance. Upon arrival at the volunteer site, you should anticipate having to sign in

and provide your name. This is required in case the event qualifies for potential Federal

Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement in the future.

If you are a business or resident requiring volunteer assistance, call Scott County Emergency

Management Agency at 563-484-3098.

The call center will be staffed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m, until further notice.

If you’re looking to provide donated items, please contact the Salvation Army at 309-566-0305.

UPDATE: A large section of downtown Davenport is underwater tonight.

The HESCO barriers at Pershing Street gave way on this 38th day above major flood stage around 4 p.m.

That sent water rushing into several blocks and sent people rushing to get out of the way.

And the Mississipi River is expected to keep rising — to 22.4 feet.



Here’s an idea of the significance this flash flood is having in downtown and the Quad Cities overall.

Three square blocks got hit with the majority of the flooding when the barrier breached.

All rail traffic along the riverfront that goes through Davenport is stopped.

And the Government Bridge to the Rock Island Arsenal is closed until further notice because water covers the entry and exit point in Davenport.

UPDATE: The City of Davenport is coordinating with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army to assist any residents affected by the breach in the River Drive flood protection. Approximately 25 people were assisted in evacuation of the area and in area of Second Street west of Brown Street. No one needed medical attention.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Lincoln School, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport. No one has utilized the shelter as of early Tuesday evening.

Salvation Army is accepting donations of bottled water, non-perishable food/snacks, new pillows and bed sheets, towels and wash clothes, and toiletries. Donations can be dropped off at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Businesses located within the flood zone can request sandbags by calling Public Works at (563) 326-7923. The Mississippi River is forecasted to rise another 5 inches on Wednesday.

Downtown residents and workers can park for free in the Harrison Street ramp because the Redstone ramp is affected by flood water.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid areas closed for emergency operations and city crews. Please obey all road closures and detour signs.

The HESCO barrier that extends on River Drive from Bechtel to Perry Street breached at about 3:30 p.m. at Pershing. Water immediately filled the area up to Third Street and affected buildings from River Drive to Second Street.

Public Works, Fire, Police and Emergency Management staff were at the scene and worked to assist individuals in exiting the affected area.

The breach has also made Government Bridge inaccessible from East Second Street.

Traffic from the Government Bridge should exit via the Moline side, Second Street is not accessible

UPDATE: Davenport Public Works just dumped a truckload of sandbags.

UPDATE: The Red Cross is setting up in the Radisson for anyone living in apartments affected by the breach.

UPDATE: Just spoke with the owner of Abernathy’s who says police told her there was a possibility of a breach around noon.

Water is quickly filling 2nd Street. About a dozen cars are underwater and fire crews are rescuing people from buildings.

The City of Davenport sent out a news release:

The HESCO barrier on River Drive has failed at Pershing Avenue. The area of Pershing, Iowa Street and 2nd Street is underwater.

Staff from Public Works, Fire, Police and Emergency Management is on the scene. Individuals impacted by the breach are being assisted with exiting the area.

Traffic from the Government Bridge should exit via the Moline side, 2nd Street is not accessible. Travel south of 3rd Street is not advised.

Local 4 News’ Grace Runkel reports there’s been a breach in the HESCO barrier in Davenport. Crews are performing river rescues now.

The National Weather Service put out an emergency alert saying there is a “flash flood emergency in downtown Davenport. HESCO barrier breach is imminent.”