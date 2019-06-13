Local 4 News Over Coffee: Impact of flooding on farmers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video Video

We're talking to farmers about the impact of the historic flooding. Local 4 News Director Mike Mickle joins us from the Moline Maid-Rite for Local 4 News Over Coffee -- a roundtable discussion with community leaders on issues in our area.

You can watch all of the segments from our special broadcast in the videos above, then watch as we extended the conversation to OurQuadCities.com and on our Facebook page with the live online broadcast below.