Local doctor: Gaming addiction can have same effect as drugs Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A mass shooting in Florida over the weekend put the spotlight on the video-gaming world.

Paradigm is a virtual reality arcade and eSports arena in Davenport.

It opened for business a couple of weeks ago and already hosted two tournaments with dozens of competitors.

One manager says the tragedy in Florida has him reevaluating the growing activity here in the Quad Cities.

"We put an 'E' in front of the term but eSports really isn't significantly different in the way that events are organized from a major football game or a major baseball game and in major stadiums like those they do have security teams in place," manager Justin Grubbs says.

Paradigm has a tournament scheduled for the next two weekends.

Grubbs says there are no specific security plans in place, yet.

Court documents indicate the Florida gunman was hospitalized in the past for mental illness.

We're going beyond the shooting to look at the role video-gaming can play.

Gamers represent a booming business-- According to the World Economic Forum, it's a multi-million dollar industry that's on track to hit the billion-dollar mark this year.

Many of those gamers start out young and that's where Vera French's CEO says monitoring screen time is important to make sure a good outlet for kids doesn't cross the line into addiction.

"I fell into it in the same way a lot of people my age did, you get into one game, you enjoy it," says Justin Grubbs, who started gaming when he was just 10 years old.

"And then you want to be playing with your friends and then naturally that becomes competitive," he says.

Grubbs isn't alone; for many, gaming is part of daily life.

"It's become one of the major hobbies in the modern era," he says.

Grubbs says that's because it's a hobby that's more engaging than something like reading.

"Video games take that a step further, you're not just a passive observer, you are actively taking part in helping to create the story lines that are around you," Grubbs says.

But he and others are starting to recognize that hook might be a fine line for some.

"The kinds of things that video games trigger are just like what happens when you have the drug triggering the same parts of the brain," explains Dr. Whitaker, Vera French's CEO.

"So that now they're just looking for the next video game fix or the next drug fix," he says.

Dr. Whitaker says that can lead to things like depression, anxiety and social isolation.

That's where Grubbs says eSports tournaments come into play.

One of the goals of Paradigm is to go beyond the headsets and bring people together to make gaming a more social interaction.

Dr. Whitaker encourages the face-to-face interaction that tournaments bring but he says the challenge is making sure you're not already past the line.

"Everybody likes to escape a little bit from reality," he says.

"When it starts to become overpowering or dominating of the individual's life, that's when it's out of control."

Both Dr. Whitaker and Grubbs say the problem isn't necessarily the game, but how you play it.

"Obsession of any kind is possible," says Grubbs.

"But I don't think it's causing severe addiction and I don't think it's causing more violence than has existed in previous eras.

Dr. Whitaker says just like treating any other addiction, if you or someone you know might be addicted to videogames, reach out to a counselor at Vera French, Robert Young, or even your own doctor.