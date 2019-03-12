Local jazz musicians honor Bix Beiderbecke

Some took time Sunday to honor a local jazz legend.

The Bix birthday bash took place in Davenport, celebrating Bix Beiderbecke.

Sunday would've been his 116th birthday.

Jazz lovers joined in the fun with some eating and lots of dancing.



It's put on by the Catfish Jazz Society and the Bix Jazz Society.

The organizer tells Local 4 News the two organizations work together to keep the sounds of jazz music alive.

"Jazz is the first American music and we're trying to keep it going," said Bev Brandmeyer, Catfish Jazz Society president.

They're already looking forward to the 48th Annual Bix Jazz Festival.

That'll be the first weekend in August.

